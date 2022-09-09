Ravens release second injury report for Week 1 matchup vs. Jets
The Baltimore Ravens are looking to stay as healthy as possible during the 2022 season. They have gotten off to a good start so far, only suffering a few of what would be considering major injuries, with a torn achilles to outside linebacker Vince Biegel being the only season-ending one so far.
On Thursday, Baltimore released their second injury report for their Week 1 matchup with the New York Jets.
Thursday's Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/Ky24jc8AAM
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 8, 2022