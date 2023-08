Keaton Mitchell appears to have made the Ravens roster as an undrafted rookie after the team released Melvin Gordon III.

The #Ravens released veteran RB Melvin Gordon, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

Gordon was supposed to bolster the Ravens running backs corps, but was overtaken by Mitchell at the start of training camp.

Gordon could still return on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire