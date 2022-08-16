Ravens release RB, CB to trim roster to 87 players

The Baltimore Ravens have had an eventful 2022 offseason that’s included bringing in talent through free agency and the draft, parting ways with key contributors from their 2021 team and more. They’ve stacked up quality depth at a lot of different positions, but with the regular season quickly approaching, teams will have to cut down their roster to what will eventually be 53 players.

Baltimore must get their roster to 85 players by Tuesday at 4pm EST, and they have taken steps to doing so over the last few days. After waiving both wide receiver Devon Williams and cornerback Denzel Williams while signing Trent Harris over the weekend to get to 89 players, the Ravens trimmed their roster even further on Monday, releasing running back Corey Clement and cornerback Robert Jackson to get to 87 players.

We have released RB Corey Clement and CB Robert Jackson. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 15, 2022

With the cuts of RB Corey Clement and DB Robert Jackson, the Ravens are down to 87 players. They'll need to make two more moves by 4 p.m. Tuesday to be in compliance. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) August 15, 2022

There were reports that Baltimore was also going to release outside linebacker Chuck Wiley, but ended up opting not to, potentially in response to Harris limping off of the field during Monday’s practice.

Ravens cutting outside linebacker Chuck Wiley, per a league source. He played 35 snaps against the Titans. 6-foot-2, 250 pounds, 4.49 speed in the 40-yard dash. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2022

Ravens have now opted to not cut Chuck Wiley at this time after initially indicating he would be released, per a league source, so he remains on the roster. — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 15, 2022

Newly signed OLB Trent Harris limped off the practice field midway through practice. That could explain the Ravens' reversal. https://t.co/oDqJHz19qK — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) August 15, 2022

Baltimore will still have to make two moves in order to get down to 85 players, but they’ve taken the first steps to getting there. Clement signed with the team in July, and had four carries for 17 yards in the Ravens’ Week 1 preseason win over the Tennessee Titans. Jackson spent time in Baltimore last year and was brought back by the team, totaling three tackles against Tennessee.

