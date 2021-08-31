Ravens release Pernell McPhee, Anthony Levine; waive Trace McSorley

Two veteran Ravens were discarded as the team reached the 53-man roster limit on Tuesday afternoon.

Linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety/special teams ace Anthony Levine were both released by the team. The Ravens note that they and other players released by the team can re-sign at any time and the Ravens may be putting players like wide receiver Rashod Bateman and cornerback Jimmy Smith on injured reserve Wednesday, so they could be back.

Quarterback Trace McSorley won’t be so easily retained. He was waived on Tuesday and will be available to the rest of the league as a result. If he clears waivers, he could return to the Ravens practice squad. Tyler Huntley is now the sole backup to Lamar Jackson.

They also waived fifth-round fullback Ben Mason.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson, defensive end Chris Smith and defensive tackle Justin Ellis were also released by Baltimore. Tackle Ja'Wuan James remains on the non-football injury list after tearing his Achilles this offseason.

Running back Nate McCrary; wide receivers Deon Cain, Jaylon Moore, and Binjimen Victor; tight end Tony Poljan; offensive linemen Adrian Ealy and Foster Sarell; linebacker Otoro Alaka, defensive linemen Jovan Swann and Aaron Crawford; defensive back Nigel Warrior; and kicker Jake Verity were the others waived in Baltimore.

