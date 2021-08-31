Ravens release Pernell McPhee, Anthony Levine; waive Trace McSorley

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Two veteran Ravens were discarded as the team reached the 53-man roster limit on Tuesday afternoon.

Linebacker Pernell McPhee and safety/special teams ace Anthony Levine were both released by the team. The Ravens note that they and other players released by the team can re-sign at any time and the Ravens may be putting players like wide receiver Rashod Bateman and cornerback Jimmy Smith on injured reserve Wednesday, so they could be back.

Quarterback Trace McSorley won’t be so easily retained. He was waived on Tuesday and will be available to the rest of the league as a result. If he clears waivers, he could return to the Ravens practice squad. Tyler Huntley is now the sole backup to Lamar Jackson.

They also waived fifth-round fullback Ben Mason.

Tight end Eric Tomlinson, defensive end Chris Smith and defensive tackle Justin Ellis were also released by Baltimore. Tackle Ja'Wuan James remains on the non-football injury list after tearing his Achilles this offseason.

Running back Nate McCrary; wide receivers Deon Cain, Jaylon Moore, and Binjimen Victor; tight end Tony Poljan; offensive linemen Adrian Ealy and Foster Sarell; linebacker Otoro Alaka, defensive linemen Jovan Swann and Aaron Crawford; defensive back Nigel Warrior; and kicker Jake Verity were the others waived in Baltimore.

 

Ravens release Pernell McPhee, Anthony Levine; waive Trace McSorley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Raiders release John Brown

    There’s another veteran receiver hitting the free-agent market. According to multiple reports, the Raiders are releasing John Brown. Per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Brown asked for his release before the team granted it. Brown signed with Las Vegas in March following a couple of years with Buffalo. Last year, he caught 33 passes for 458 [more]

  • Cowboys make 28 moves to reach 53-player roster limit

    The Cowboys released veteran long snapper Jake McQuaide, leaving them without one, but only briefly. They plan to re-sign McQuaide after making more moves Wednesday. The team cut 24 players Tuesday, including quarterbacks Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, to reach the NFL’s 53-player roster limit. The Cowboys announced they released McQuaide, Gilbert, safety Darian Thompson, [more]

  • Nick Sirianni: Jalen Hurts is our starter

    Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni has finally decided to state the obvious — Jalen Hurts is Philadelphia’s QB1. “Jalen knows nobody else got any reps with the 1’s so you could really argue that we named our starter a while ago,” Sirianni said Tuesday, via Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Jalen’s our starter. I [more]

  • Here are the final moves the Jags made to get to 53 players

    The Jags announced 26 moves just before Tuesday's deadline and the release of notables like Jarrod Wilson and Phillip Dorsett were among them.

  • Ravens release veteran DT Justin Ellis

    The Ravens released veteran defensive tackle Justin Ellis

  • Tracking Chiefs’ 53-man roster cuts

    Roster cuts are due on Tuesday, Aug. 31 by 4:00 p.m. league office time, we'll be keeping track of the #Chiefs' moves to get down to 53 players here:

  • Bills release Jacob Hollister

    Jacob Hollister‘s bid to be one of the Bills’ tight ends has come to an end. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Hollister as they trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Hollister signed with the Bills as a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons [more]

  • Detroit Lions keep Tom Kennedy as sixth WR, cut both kickers to set initial 53-man roster

    The Detroit Lions will have one of the youngest secondaries in the NFL in 2022 after keeping 2 undrafted rookies and a converted safety as backup CBs

  • Ravens trade Ben Bredeson to Giants

    The Giants have made their second trade for an interior offensive lineman in as many days. Monday saw the team strike a deal for former Bengals center Billy Price and Tuesday’s new addition also comes from the AFC North. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens are sending guard Ben Bredeson to the Giants. [more]

  • Fourth-rounder Dez Fitzpatrick among Titans cuts

    The Titans traded up to take wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick in the fourth round of this year’s draft, but the move did not result in a roster spot. Fitzpatrick was waived in one of 17 moves that the Titans made to get their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Fitzpatrick had three catches for 58 [more]

  • Giants unsure whether Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram can play Week One

    Two key players on the Giants’ offense are question marks for the Week One opener against the Broncos. Giants coach Joe Judge said today that it has not yet been determined whether running back Saquon Barkley and tight end Evan Engram can play in the opener. Barkley suffered a torn ACL in Week Two last [more]

  • Washington gets to 53 players

    The Washington Football Team announced 27 roster moves on Tuesday to bring their roster down to 53 players. A couple of the more prominent players cut from the team were reported ahead of Washington’s announcement. Running back Peyton Barber was released and wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden was placed on waivers. They also waived quarterback Steven [more]

  • Dodgers, Blake Treinen hold off Braves to trim NL West deficit

    Blake Treinen escaped a ninth-inning jam and the Dodgers beat Atlanta 5-3 on Monday to get within 1½ games of first-place San Francisco in the NL West.

  • Wisconsin football dismisses a freshman RB from the team

    Wisconsin football dismisses a freshman RB, suspends another freshman RB

  • NY Jets Roster Cuts 2021 Tracker

    Here's all of the New York Jets roster cuts for 2021 NFL season as team trims down to 53 players by 4 p.m. on Aug. 31.

  • 5 most surprising players cut by the Rams

    There weren't many major surprises from the Rams on Tuesday, but these players looked like they could've made the 53-man roster.

  • Emma Raducanu shines on US Open debut as she outclasses Stefanie Voegele to reach second round

    The most telling thing about Emma Raducanu’s first-round win, in view of her tender age, is that it surprised absolutely no-one. Raducanu went out as the heavy favourite against Stefanie Voegele – a Swiss 31-year-old who has played hundreds of tour-level matches – and promptly squashed her for the loss of five games: 6-2, 6-3.

  • Green Bay Packers roster cuts: Tracking the path to 53 players

    Tracking the cuts made by the Green Bay Packers to get the roster to 53 players by Tuesday's deadline.

  • Washington officially announces 53-man roster

    Here is the first official 53-man roster for Washington. Expect some activity in the coming days.

  • Bears release Desmond Trufant

    The Bears signed veteran corner Desmond Trufant this offseason after parting ways with Kyle Fuller, but he won’t prove to be part of the regular season solution to their cornerback needs. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Bears are releasing Trufant as they make their way to 53 players on Tuesday afternoon. Trufant has [more]