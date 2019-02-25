Ravens release Michael Crabtree with the team now focused on Lamar Jackson originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

The Baltimore Ravens are parting ways with veteran wide receiver Michael Crabtree, the team announced on Monday afternoon.

This comes off the heels of Crabtree's lone season in Baltimore. Needless to say, Crabtree did not live up to expectations in his one year with the team.

The 10-year veteran put up career-lows in several categories. He finished the season with just 100 targets, resulting in 54 catches for 607 yards and three touchdowns. All of which were the lowest in a single season where Crabtree played 14 or more games.

Deviating away from a pass-oriented offense with Joe Flacco to the running attack with Lamar Jackson also affected his production. After Jackson took over in Week 11, Crabtree dropped to less than two catches and 19 yards a game.

By releasing Crabtree, the Ravens open up over $4 million in cap space. Last season he signed with the team for a three-year, $21 million deal with most of the money deferring to the last two years of the contract.

Clearly he was not working in a Jackson-focused offense. Now the team has to build pieces to accent the style of the former Heisman trophy winner.

The news was first reported by Adam Schefter.

