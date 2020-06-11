Ravens release linebacker Jake Ryan weeks after signing him

Jake Ryan's tenure in Baltimore has ended without him playing a snap.

The Ravens announced on Thursday that they released the veteran linebacker, a move that comes just weeks after signing him. Ryan agreed to terms with Baltimore on April 18.

Ryan's release comes as a bit of a surprise but is more of a testament to Baltimore's confidence in their young linebacking corps.

The Ravens used their first-round selection in April's NFL Draft on LSU's Patrick Queen, whom many experts considered the best linebacker in the class. A day later, Baltimore added Ohio State LB Malik Harrison, who was one of the most productive Buckeye linebackers in program history.

Both Queen and Harrison are expected to play significant roles for Baltimore as rookies; head coach John Harbaugh said as much last week.

"Those two guys will kind of be roaming in there at those two linebacker spots, both base and sub, and we'll just see how much playing time they earn," Harbaugh said. "We expect them to play a lot of football this year. We're really fired up about those two guys."

Ryan, who played in 43 of a possible 48 games for the Green Bay Packers from 2015-2017, has dealt with significant injuries the past two seasons. The linebacker missed the entire 2018 season with a torn ACL and played in just two contests for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, mainly as a special teamer.

