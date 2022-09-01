Ravens release former Vols’ guard
Baltimore released former Vol guard Kahlil McKenzie.
He was released as the Ravens finalized its 53-man active roster ahead of the 2022 season.
McKenzie played for the Vols from 2015-17.
McKenzie was selected by Kansas City in the sixth round of the 2018 NFL draft (No. 198 overall).
He entered the NFL as a defensive tackle and moved to the offensive line.
McKenzie signed with the Ravens’ practice squad Sept. 8, 2021 and was elevated to its active roster as a COVID-19 replacement.
McKenzie has recorded 11 tackles as a defensive lineman with Kansas City and Cincinnati during his NFL career.
