Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 14 of the 2021 season, marking the second time in three weeks that the two teams have matched up with one another. Baltimore was able to come out on top in Week 12 by the final score of 16-10.

On Wednesday, the Ravens released their first injury report ahead of their Week 14 contest with the Browns. The list once again featured a plethora of players from both sides of the ball, many of which have made key contributions over the course of the season so far.

Baltimore changed how the injury report graphic looks to include all three days instead of just one, seemingly to make it easier to track the practice status of each player across the course of the week. Players also are now listed in alphabetical order instead of by practice status.

The big injury to monitor for the Ravens is that of offensive lineman Patrick Mekari. Baltimore’s right tackle left the team’s Week 13 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers due to a hand injury, and after the game head coach John Harbaugh said that he would be out for “awhile”. He did not practice on Wednesday, and it’s assumed he will miss this game as well as a few more.

Dealing with illnesses seems to still be an issue for the Ravens, as four players are listed as having some type of sickness. The team gave outside linebacker Justin Houston a rest day, while cornerback Chris Westry practiced in full after missing last week’s game with a thigh injury.

Tight end Nick Boyle missed practice on Wednesday with an illness and a knee injury. He was unable to play in Week 13, and might have suffered some type of setback with the ailment he suffered in the middle of the 2020 season. However, the team could just be managing his workload and resting him.

Fullback Patrick Ricard (back), defensive lineman Calais Campbell (illness) and cornerback Anthony Averett (knee) are all among the players who were able to suit up against Pittsburgh that missed practice on Wednesday.