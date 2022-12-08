Ravens release first injury report for Week 14 matchup vs. Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season after defeating the Denver Broncos by the final score of 10-9. Baltimore will be looking to improve their divisional record to 3-0 on the season, far better than their 1-5 mark in 2021.

On Wednesday, the Ravens released their first injury report of week ahead of their matchup with Pittsburgh. It was a long list, with quarterback Lamar Jackson being the headliner after not practicing with the knee injury he picked up in Week 13. If he’s unable to start, quarterback Tyler Huntley will get the nod.

Week 14 Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/xfvLJlfnp8 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 7, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire