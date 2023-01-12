Ravens release first injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals for the third time in the 2022-2023 season, this time for all the marbles. The two teams will face off in the first weekend of the playoffs on Wild Card Weekend in a contest that’s sure to have plenty of fireworks.

On Wednesday, Baltimore released their first injury report of the week, which was highly anticipated due to the impending status of quarterback Lamar Jackson. The fifth-year signal caller didn’t practice, putting his availability in doubt for Sunday. Others to miss practice included running back Gus Edwards (concussion), cornerback Brandon Stephens (illness), and long snapper Nick Moore (illness).

Injury Report for Wild Card week: pic.twitter.com/OaWUMwj0GS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 11, 2023

Practicing in limited fashion were cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), and Marcus Peters (calf). Other Ravens were given rest days such as defensive end Calais Campbell, outside linebacker Justin Houston and others.

