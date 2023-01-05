Ravens release first injury report for Week 18 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens are preparing to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2022 season, marking their final game before the playoffs begin. There is currently quite a bit unknown about the contest in terms of what it will end up meaning for seeding purposes, but for now they’ll do what they can do win the game.

On Wednesday, Baltimore released their first injury report ahead of the contest. Quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t practice again, while cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Daryl Worley returned to the field, a good sign for their availability come Sunday at 1pm EST in Cincinnati.

