Ravens release first injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens have put together a 3-3 start so far through six weeks of the 2022 season. They suffered a tough defeat to the New York Giants in Week 6 in a game that they likely should have won, and will look to bounce back in Week 7 in an important divisional matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

On Wednesday, Baltimore released their first injury report of the week for Week 7. Some key players returned to the field in good news. However, there were a few new faces who missed practice or were limited, including quarterback Lamar Jackson and tight end Mark Andrews.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire