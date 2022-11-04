Ravens release first injury report for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to face the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football” in Week 9 of the 2022 season. It will mark the last primetime game of the year for Baltimore, pending another one of their games getting flexed later in the season.

The Ravens released their first injury report before the Monday night game against New Orleans. It was already announced after practice by head coach John Harbaugh that wide receiver Rashod Bateman will be out of the season following foot surgery. Other notable names who didn’t practice on Thursday include running back Gus Edwards (hamstring) and tight end Mark Andrews (knee/shoulder), both who left Week 8 with injuries.

Injury Report for Week 9: pic.twitter.com/WcCG5lmkMT — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 3, 2022

The three players that should play on Monday, but weren’t practicing today due to rest were Calais Campbell, Justin Houston, and Ronnie Stanley. Calais was inactive on Thursday due to an illness so unless something changes between now and Monday, be ready to see him playing Monday Night.

Both linebackers Tyus Bowser and David Ojabo were full participants after being activated to the 53-man roster earlier this week. Having Bowser and Ojabo back and playing on Monday takes the depth on the Ravens defense to another level. This is now one of the deepest units on the team.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire