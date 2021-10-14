Ravens release first injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens are set to take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 of the 2021 season. It should be a very entertaining game as both Baltimore and Los Angeles boast 4-1 record through the first five games of the year and have extremely talented rosters on both sides of the football.

On Wednesday the Ravens released their first injury report of the week leading up to their matchup against Los Angeles. Baltimore held a walk-through practice, so the report reflects an estimation of how players would have participated if the team had practiced in a normal fashion.

We held a walk-through, so Wednesday’s Injury Report is a practice estimation. pic.twitter.com/GcM05Tmplb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 13, 2021

Safeties DeShon Elliott (quad) and Geno Stone (thigh) would have been limited participants, beginning this week like they had left off last week. Offensive lineman Alejandro Villanueva (knee) also would have been limited, but he was able to suit up in Week 5 against the Indianapolis Colts.

In terms of who didn’t practice, offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley (ankle) wouldn’t have suited up, and the same goes for Sammy Watkins (thigh). Outside linebacker Pernell McPhee got a rest day.