Ravens release first injury report for Week 12 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are coming off a Week 11 win against the Chicago Bears that came down to the final two minutes. Despite not having quarterback Lamar Jackson due to an illness, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley and the team prevailed and lead the AFC North with a record of 7-3.

On Wednesday, the Ravens released their first injury report of the week ahead of a Week 12 matchup with their AFC North rival in the Cleveland Browns. The report was long with numerous players not participating. However, one key player who missed Week 11 returned to practice in full.

Headlining the list is Jackson himself, who missed Week 11 with an illness. Jackson returned to practice as a full participant. When speaking with the media, Jackson gave a positive update on how he was feeling.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown (thigh), who missed Week 11 against the Bears had a limited practice on Wednesday. Inside linebacker Josh Bynes (hip), wide receiver Devin Duvernay (knee/chest) and defensive tackle Brandon Williams (shoulder) were also limited on Wednesday.

The report featured nine players who did not practice due to injuries. Cornerbacks Anthony Averett (thigh), Jimmy Smith (neck), Chris Westry (thigh) and Tavon Young (foot/knee) were the most on the list by a single position.

Wide receiver Miles Boykin (finger), defensive tackle Calais Campbell (concussion), offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (ankle), tackle Cedric Ogbuehi (thigh) and fullback Patrick Ricard (hip/foot) were also held out of practice.

Closing out the report is outside linebacker Justin Houston who was given a day of rest.