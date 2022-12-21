Ravens release first injury report for Week 16 matchup vs. Falcons

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a Week 16 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons that suddenly has plenty more meaning than it did a week ago. Baltimore fell 13-3 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 15, making their game with Atlanta one that is extremely important to win for multiple reasons.

On Tuesday, the Ravens released their first injury report for their Week 16 tilt against Atlanta. The big storyline of the list was quarterback Lamar Jackson, who didn’t practice while wide receiver Devin Duvernay left early with a foot injury in which he was later placed on injured reserve because of with the unfortunate ailment.

Injury Report for Week 16: pic.twitter.com/UJ9fySvf7g — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 20, 2022

Both defensive lineman Calais Campbell (knee) and cornerback Marcus Peters (calf) didn’t practice on Tuesday. Losing either would be a big blow to a Baltimore defensive unit that has been playing so well.

