Ravens release final injury report for Week 15 matchup vs. Browns

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up to take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 15 of the 2022 season, looking to get their 10th win of the season and improve their record in the AFC North to 4-0. One of the biggest storylines surrounding the contest has been Baltimore’s quarterback situation, with some clarity on who will be available on Saturday provided on Thursday.

The Ravens released their final injury report for the week on Thursday, and quarterback Lamar Jackson was ruled out for Week 15 after not participating in practice all week with a knee injury. However, quarterback Tyler Huntley was a full participant for the second-straight day, and doesn’t have an injury designation leading up to the game.

We held a walk-through, so the Injury Report is a practice estimation. Game status at Cleveland: pic.twitter.com/mNOQz4nHhH — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 15, 2022

