Ravens release final injury report for Week 12 matchup vs. Jaguars

The Baltimore Ravens will travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 12. The trip will give them a chance to enjoy some warmth as opposed to the cold of Maryland, but regardless of weather, they’ll look to extend their winning streak to five games.

The final injury report of the week was released by the team, and has cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and Ronnie Stanley as the only two players listed as out before game time. Baltimore head John Harbaugh mentioned that Stanley likely wasn’t going to make the game against Jacksonville after Friday’s practice.

Game status for Week 12: pic.twitter.com/mSVB1PIwHr — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 25, 2022

Wide receiver Devin Duvernay and tight end Isaiah Likely popped up on the list for the first time this week and are listed as questionable. Wide receiver Demarcus Robinson returned to practice after missing Thursday’s practice with a hamstring injury, which is a good thing for a depleted wide receiver room that now has questions about Duvernay’s health.

