Ravens release final injury report for Week 11 matchup vs. Panthers

The Baltimore Ravens are set to face off against the Carolina Panthers in Week 11 as they look to extend their winning streak to four games and improve their record to 7-3 on the year. They’ll be looking to get more guys back healthy, and could see a few key players return on Sunday.

The final injury report was announced for Week 11 for Baltimore, with only quarterback Lamar Jackson being the newest addition to the list. Head coach John Harbaugh said that the quarterback would be ready to play on Sunday, as it wasn’t serious.

Today's injury report and status for Sunday's game vs. the Panthers. pic.twitter.com/DoKiXgHbjf — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 18, 2022

Offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul were given veteran rest days, while tight end Mark Andrews went through a full practice. It remains to be seen if cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and running back Gus Edwards will play in the contest.

The offense should be in good shape if Andrews and Edwards are able to return, but the team isn’t likely to rush either back and risk further injury. Even if neither can suit up, the team has good depth at both tight end and running back.

