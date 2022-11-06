Ravens release final injury report for Week 9 matchup vs. Saints

The Baltimore Ravens released the final injury report before the Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. The names on the injury report keep increasing, with a key player at a key position being deemed questionable.

For the second straight week, tight end Mark Andrews hasn’t practiced and is listed as doubtful for Monday night. Andrews did play last Thursday in Week 8 even though he didn’t practice the week of, but he ended up injuring his shoulder and left the game before halftime.

Game status for MNF: pic.twitter.com/m7Gse2v3m4 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 5, 2022

After missing the Thursday night game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Josh Bynes practiced all week and should be good to go for Monday. The offense is going to need every player to step up if Mark Andrews does in fact miss the game. Running back Gus Edwards also missed his third-straight day at practice, and is listed as doubtful.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire