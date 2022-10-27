Ravens release final injury report for Week 8 matchup vs. Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Tampa Bay for a Thursday night showdown in Week 8 of the 2022 season. The last time the Ravens played in Tampa Bay to take on the Buccaneers was in 2014 when Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback. Flacco threw five touchdowns in the 48-18 win.

Baltimore looks to improve to 5-3 on the season, while the Buccaneers will is aiming for a 4-4 start through eight weeks. On Wednesday, the Ravens released their final injury report for the week, with defensive end Calais Campbell being the only player ruled out due to an illness. The rest of the players on the list are listed as questionable.

Injury report and game status vs. the Bucs. pic.twitter.com/qpak3MhnBi — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 26, 2022

Tight end Mark Andrews (knee) has not practiced all week, so his status is uncertain for Thursday. If Andrews is out, tight end Isaiah Likely could get much more work, as could tight end Josh Oliver. Wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) returned to practice and practiced in full after missing Tuesday’s practice.

