Ravens release final injury report for Week 4 matchup vs. Bills

The Baltimore Ravens tour of playing AFC East opponents will come to an end on Sunday when the team welcomes the Buffalo Bills into M&T Bank Stadium in Week 4. Both teams will look to improve on their current 2-1 overall record and continue their strong starts to the 2022 season.

The Ravens released their final injury report on Friday for Week 4, with the report featuring six players. Two are listed as doubtful, one is questionable, while three don’t have a status heading into the game.

Headlining the list is offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) who is listed as questionable. Stanley practiced in full on Wednesday and Thursday, but wasn’t able to suit up for Friday’s session. If Stanley is able to play, it would be his first game since Baltimore’s 2021 season opener with the Las Vegas Raiders. Players who didn’t have a game status and are expected to play are running back J.K. Dobbins (chest), cornerback Marcus Peters (knee) and wide receiver James Proche II (groin).

Players who are listed as doubtful in Week 4 are outside linebacker Justin Houston (groin) and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (ankle). Both players were injured in Week 3 against the New England Patriots.

