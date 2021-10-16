Ravens release final injury report for Week 6 matchup vs. Chargers

The Baltimore Ravens have seen injuries become a key storyline of their 2021 season. The team has dealt with absences from multiple positions on both their offense and defense, but has still managed to put together an impressive 4-1 record through five weeks.

Entering Week 6, Baltimore has a few injuries that are worth monitoring, as certain players have already been ruled out for the contest while others are listed as questionable and will most likely be game-time decisions. Headlining the list are wide receiver Sammy Watkins and tackle Ronnie Stanley, who have both already been ruled out.

Today's injury report and game status for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/yIdFjUCB2b — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 15, 2021

Safeties DeShon Elliott and Geno Stone appear on track to play after logging full sessions on Friday. Tackle Alejandro Villanueva was limited on Friday after not participating on Thursday, so hopefully he will be able to suit up in Week 6.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday after missing Thursday with an illness, while defensive lineman Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Justin Houston both were awarded rest days on Friday.