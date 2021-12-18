Ravens release final injury report for Week 15 matchup vs. Packers

The Baltimore Ravens find themselves as one of the most injury-riddled teams in the NFL. However, despite the countless amount of players lost for the season, the team is in first place of the crowded AFC North division.

On Friday, the Ravens released their final injury report on the week against the Green Bay Packers. Practice was a walk-through, so participation is an estimation, but there were multiple key contributors not practicing for Baltimore for the third-consecutive day, including quarterback Lamar Jackson.

We held a walk-through on Friday, so practice participation is an estimation. pic.twitter.com/qV0fJreXgx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2021

Jackson is the clear headliner of the list, as he missed practice the entire week due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns. Jackson is questionable for Sunday’s game. While this normally points to a player sitting out for that week’s game, head coach John Harbaugh believed Jackson could suit up in Week 15.

“He has a chance,” Harbaugh said. “But if not, we got Tyler and he’ll be ready to go also.”

"I'd say Lamar has a chance." Coach Harbaugh on Lamar's status for Sunday: pic.twitter.com/8dbvtAvJjQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 17, 2021

Other players questionable for Sunday included tight end Nick Boyle (knee), wide receiver Marquise Brown (illness), offensive lineman Patrick Mekari (hand), guard Tyre Phillips (illness), fullback Patrick Ricard (back/knee), offensive tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee) and cornerback Chris Westry (knee).

The team ruled out guard Ben Powers for Week 15 while defensive Calais Campbell (thigh) is doubtful.

Closing out the list with game time status for Sunday not listed are wide receivers Miles Boykin (finger), Tylan Wallace (concussion) and Sammy Watkins (knee).