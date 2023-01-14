Ravens release final injury report for Wild Card matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round, marking the third matchup of the 2022-2023 season between the two franchises. Baltimore won the Week 5 game against the Cincinnati, while the Bengals took the Week 18 matchup from the Ravens.

On Friday, Baltimore released their final injury report for their first round playoff matchup, with an official ruling on quarterback Lamar Jackson. The fifth-year signal caller will miss the contest, as will defensive back Brandon Stephens and wide receiver Tylan Wallace. Running back Gus Edwards, as well as cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey don’t carry an injury designation. Only quarterback Tyler Huntley carries the questionable tag.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire