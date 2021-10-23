Ravens release final injury report for Week 7 matchup vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens have faced a lot of adversity this season when it comes to losing players to injuries. Despite losing many key contributors for varying amounts of time, the team has brought in plenty of solid veterans to make up for big amounts of production, currently holding the No.1 seed in the AFC with a 5-1 record.

On Friday, the Ravens released their final injury report ahead of a Week 7 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals. Baltimore will unfortunately have a couple big name players out of action on Sunday.

Today's injury report and game status for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/u8yM1TwP7F — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 22, 2021

Headlining the list and not suiting up in Week 7 are running back Latavius Murray (ankle) and wide receiver Sammy Watkins (thigh). Murray will miss his first game of the 2021 season and Watkins will not suit up for the second consecutive week.

Players who were limited in practice and hold a questionable tag for Sunday is center Bradley Bozeman (back), linebacker Patrick Queen (thigh) and tackle Alejandro Villanueva (knee). Cornerback Tavon Young (knee) was a full participant in practice and is also questionable for Sunday.

Rounding out the report is defensive end Calais Campbell and outside linebacker Pernell McPhee who had a rest day. Their status for Week 7 should not be in jeopardy.