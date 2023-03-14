Ravens release DL Calais Campbell

The Baltimore Ravens have needed to make moves to get under the salary cap, as they gave quarterback Lamar Jackson the non-exclusive franchise tag, which currently has the team incurring a $32.4 million cap hit, assuming he plays. Until a resolution is reached with the signal caller, there could be more cap moves on the horizon.

On Monday while the NFL’s legal tampering period opened, Baltimore announced that they had released star defensive lineman Calais Campbell. The move saves the Ravens $7 million in cap space, which puts them under the cap after needing to make a few other moves outside of Campbell to get there.

The Ravens announce that they have released DE Calais Campbell. Tough move, but Ravens are up against the cap and moving on from Campbell creates $7 million of cap savings. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire