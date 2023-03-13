Ravens release Calais Campbell

1
Mike Florio
·1 min read

As the period for signing unrestricted free agents opens, another veteran player has hit the market.

The Ravens have released defensive lineman Calais Campbell.

“Calais defines what it is to be a Raven,” G.M. Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “He personifies professionalism, and his contributions to our organization — both on and off the field — are immense.”

Campbell was due to earn a $2 million roster bonus, along with a $4.5 million base salary.

A second-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008, Campbell spent three years with the Ravens. He was the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year in 2019, and Campbell was named All-Decade for the 2010s.

Most recently, Campbell won the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award for the 2022 season.

He’s now a free agent. And the Ravens apparently would be interested in keeping him around.

“While this is the worst part of the business,” DeCosta said, “we have not closed the door on the possibility of him returning to our team in the future.”

