Ravens release Anthony Brown from practice squad

Quarterback Anthony Brown returned to the Ravens practice squad after getting cut last week, but he may be gone for good this week.

The Ravens announced that they have released Brown from their practice squad. Defensive back Tae Hayes was signed to take his spot.

Brown signed with the Ravens after going undrafted out of Oregon in 2022 and he started the final game of the regular season when Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley were sidelined by injuries. He was 19-of-44 for 286 yards and two interceptions in a loss to the Bengals.

The Ravens have Huntley and Josh Johnson on their 53-man roster behind Jackson.