Ravens reach injury settlement with DL Derek Wolfe

The Baltimore Ravens saw defensive lineman Derek Wolfe be one of the best run-stuffers in the NFL during the 2020 season. Hopes were high for the veteran once he re-signed with the team during the 2021 offseason, but he ended up missing the whole season with multiple injuries.

There was a bit of uncertainty surrounding Wolfe’s situation for 2022, as the defensive lineman posted that he had hip surgery just a few months ago. Wolfe then updated his status by revealing that he had a second hip surgery. On Tuesday, head coach John Harbaugh spoke with the media and provided an update on Wolfe’s status, saying that the team had reached an injury settlement with the veteran.

Coach Harbaugh announces the team has come to an agreement on an injury settlement with Derek Wolfe. pic.twitter.com/XR5c7G6z4K — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) June 14, 2022

Harbaugh said they’ve reached an injury settlement with Derek Wolfe. So he’s no longer with team. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) June 14, 2022

The re-signing of Wolfe before the 2021 season seemed like a great deal at the time, but unfortunately it didn’t work out in the end. In his only season with the Ravens, Wolfe played in 14 games and started eight of them, totaling 51 total tackles and one sack. There was also a lot that he brought away from the box score, including his run-stuffing prowess as well as his ability to free up his teammates for sacks.