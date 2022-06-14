Defensive lineman Derek Wolfe had his second hip surgery of the year on Monday and said in a social media post that he just wants to be able to live a normal life.

That doesn’t sound compatible with playing professional football and it looks like Wolfe’s career has come to an end. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at a Tuesday press conference that the team has reached an injury settlement with Wolfe and that he will be released from the roster.

Wolfe spent the 2020 season with the Ravens, but missed all of last year with an injury. He entered the league as a 2012 second-round pick in Denver and spent eight years with the Broncos that included a Super Bowl title.

Wolfe has 350 tackles, 34 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and three fumble recoveries in 122 games.

Ravens reach injury settlement with Derek Wolfe originally appeared on Pro Football Talk