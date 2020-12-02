Ravens RBs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins not expected to play vs Steelers

This is true. Despite being eligible to come off the COVID-19 reserve list, neither #Ravens RBs Mark Ingram or JK Dobbins are expected to play today. Gus Edwards will start for Baltimore. https://t.co/reHznpwHS7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 2, 2020

The drama that is Steelers vs Ravens is almost done. The Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens are now nearly a week since they were supposed to play but barring another unforeseen hiccup, will square off on Wednesday.

According to multiple reports, Ravens running backs J.K. Dobbins and Mark Ingram will not play against the Steelers. Both players were on the Reserve/COVID-19 list for close contact but are eligible to come off the list in time to play.

Original reports had pointed to the two running backs flying out on Wednesday and joining the team for the game but this seems to have flipped on Wednesday morning and it will be Gus Edwards running the rushing attack.

List