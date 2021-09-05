Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams explains when he felt like he turned a corner

The Baltimore Ravens saw the emergence of running back Ty’Son Williams over the course of 2021 training camp and the preseason. The second-year rusher stepped up and earned a spot on the 53-man roster by showing off his skills rushing the football, receiving, as well as in pass protection.

When Williams was asked about when he felt like he turned a corner and had shown enough to make the final team, the running back said that the game action was the best part for him.

“Camp and practices are good, and like I said, you go out there and work hard, but I feel like games are probably the most important. Those are real, live reps against another team. And then once the games started, I started playing in the games, and I started playing at a high level. I’ve been practicing that way, also, but I think games are really important to kind of instill that confidence in you.”

Williams did play at a high level during games. The competition for the third running back job on Baltimore’s roster didn’t get much attention until the Ravens’ first preseason game, where Justice Hill struggled and Williams took everyone by surprise. Hill got hurt in that game, while Williams continued to look impressive. When J.K. Dobbins went down with a season-ending knee injury in Baltimore’s final exhibition game, Williams suddenly became the second running back on the team due to his impressive body of work.

Williams will now be sharing the rushing load with Edwards and Hill. He absolutely earned his spot on the team, and it all started with the game action that he was able to perform so well in.