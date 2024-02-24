Ravens’ RB room could look vastly different in 2024

The Baltimore Ravens had a tumultuous 2023 season when it came to their running back room. J.K. Dobbins and Keaton Mitchell suffered season-ending injuries, while Gus Edwards and Justice Hill carried the load for the year, with Dalvin Cook sprinkled in during the playoffs.

Baltimore will undoubtedly undergo minor changes in their running back room during the 2024 offseason, if not major ones. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh talked about who he coached up at the position last year and gave insight into what could happen as free agency approaches.

“Well, I’m glad we have Justice [Hill] on a two-year deal. Last year, [vice president of football administration] Nick [Matteo] was able to get a two-year deal done with Justice, and Justice was really one the unsung heroes of the team this year, down the stretch. I mean, the guy had a phenomenal season. Obviously, we do have some free agents, and it was a challenge this year, with J.K. [Dobbins’] injury, which was unfortunate and terrible for us, and then with Keaton [Mitchell]. But we’ll assess that market, we’ll talk to those guys, [and] we’ll try to … We’ll see where things kind of lay with Gus [Edwards] and J.K. – both [are] two guys that I have a lot of respect for [and have been] two outstanding players for us over the past three or four years. We’ll look at the draft, we’ll look at free agency. That’s kind of a position, like offensive line; like, we’ve got to have some good running backs, [and] I think we do – part of that is predicated on how guys come back from injuries. But I know [that] we’ve got a great running backs coach [Willie Taggart], and we’ll be ready to go.”

Dobbins may take a one-year prove-it deal elsewhere to rebuild his value, while Edwards will likely command a cheaper contract than he’s been playing on. The team could opt to bring in a veteran or a young player through the draft, but the Ravens will have at least one new face in their running back room.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire