Ravens RB Mike Davis reacts to signing with Baltimore by tweeting single emoji

The Baltimore Ravens continue adding to their running back room and building up quality depth. The team selected running back Tyler Badie out of the University of Missouri in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft, and have now added veteran running back Mike Davis.

Davis last played for the Atlanta Falcons, and has a multitude of experiences across his seven-year career. After the news of him signing with Baltimore came to light, the running back reacted by tweeting out a single emoji, seemingly portraying his excitement for his new journey and becoming a member of the Ravens.

😈 — IG MikeDavisRB (@MikeDavisRB) May 10, 2022

Throughout his seven NFL seasons, Davis has carried the football 550 times for 2,034 yards and 14 touchdowns. He is also a good pass catcher out of the backfield, hauling in 169 passes for 1,062 yards and four touchdowns through the air.