Ravens RB Kenyan Drake goes untouched on first touchdown of year in Week 6 vs. Giants

The Baltimore Ravens traveled to the Meadowlands on Sunday for a Week 6 matchup with the New York Giants. One veteran player who was not on the Ravens roster last season scored his first touchdown as a member of the team on Sunday.

With under ten minutes left in the second quarter, Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson handed the ball off to running back Kenyan Drake. Drake rushed up the middle and moved to the right side of the field while taking the football into the end zone for a 30-yard touchdown run in which he went completely untouched.

The Ravens signed Drake right before the year began with the uncertainty of when running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards would be ready to suit up. With Dobbins back on the field and Edwards nearing a return, Drake’s touches could become limited, but when the veteran has touched the ball recently, good things have happened.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire