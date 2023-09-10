Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in win over Texans, per John Harbaugh

J.K. Dobbins missed the entire 2021 season with a torn ACL. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Running back J.K. Dobbins tore his Achilles in Week 1 against the Houston Texas, head coach John Harbaugh announced after the game.

He left early in the third quarter with an apparent ankle injury, and was later ruled out for the rest of the game. Dobbins had rushed eight times for 22 yards and touchdown prior to the injury. He had to be helped off the field and the team initially deemed questionable to return with an ankle injury. The Ravens won the match, 25-9.

This news is another devastating injury for the 24-year-old Dobbins. He missed the entire 2021 season after he suffered a torn ACL during the preseason and missed eight games during the 2022 season as he continued to recover and then suffered a second knee injury.

The Ravens took Dobbins in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He missed time during training camp this year in search of a new contract.