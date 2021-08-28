Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins carted off from preseason game with apparent knee injury

The Ravens are holding their breath with J.K. Dobbins. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

The NFL preseason might have its latest victim.

Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off the field during his team's final preseason game on Saturday with an apparent knee injury. It did not take long for the Ravens to rule him out for the rest of the game:

J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for the remainder of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2021

Dobbins' injury occurred on a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, in which he ran the ball past the line of scrimmage, was tackled from the right by Washington Football Team linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk and landed on cornerback Jimmy Moreland. He immediately grabbed his left knee in pain.

Replay showed Dobbins' knee hyperextend as his leg collided with Moreland.

Any time missed for Dobbins would be a significant loss for the Ravens, who drafted him in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Ohio State star looked like a star in the making as a rookie, posting 805 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per rush.