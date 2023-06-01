Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins posts cryptic messages on future with team

The Baltimore Ravens have seen running back J.K. Dobbins show plenty of potential on the football field ever since adding him to their team with the 55th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Although an injury caused him to miss the entirety of the 2021 season, when he’s been healthy it’s been a handful for opposing teams to contain him.

There are plenty of questions surrounding Dobbins’ future in Baltimore following the last year of his rookie deal in 2023, and he added more fuel to that fire after taking to Twitter on Thursday and posting cryptic messages about his future with the team. He mentioned how he wants to stay with the Ravens for his entire career, but also said he didn’t know if that was a possibility or not.

J.K. Dobbins shares his love for the Ravens and city of Baltimore while also admitting that he doesn't know what the future holds pic.twitter.com/kNcuJ1scgl — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) June 1, 2023

