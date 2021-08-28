Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins carted to locker room with knee injury, ruled out for remainder of game

The Baltimore Ravens have been hit hard with injuries over the course of training camp and the preseason. That continued in the first quarter of Baltimore’s Week 3 preseason game against the Washington Football Team, as second-year running back J.K. Dobbins was carted off of the field after taking a nasty looking hit on a screen pass.

Dobbins caught the ball and turned to run, but was hit down low by a Washington defender, which caused the running back to grab at his knee, which immediatly cast a dark cloud over the night. The Ravens immediately ruled Dobbins out with a knee injury.

J.K. Dobbins (knee) is out for the remainder of the game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 28, 2021

If Dobbins does miss any time with his injury, Gus Edwards, Ty’Son Williams, Nate McCrary and Justice Hill would all be in line for more carries. Head coach John Harbaugh will likely provide an update on Dobbins’ status after the game, which many will be anxiously awaiting.