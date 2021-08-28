As the Ravens go for a record winning streak in meaningless games, they’ve sustained a potentially very meaningful injury.

Running back J.K. Dobbins left via cart after suffering a knee injury in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against Washington.

Dobbins got sandwiched between cornerback Jimmy Moreland and linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk after catching a screen pass. Moreland’s shoulder collided with Dobbins’s knee.

He initially left the field on his feet, but without putting any weight on his left leg. After a visit to the medical tent, Dobbins was carted to the locker room.

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards in 15 games as a rookie; his development made veteran Mark Ingram II expendable. This year, Dobbins is expected to form the nucleus of a rushing attack with quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Gus Edwards.

For now, the situation seems ominous. We’ll find out soon enough whether Dobbins will miss extended time.

Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins carted off with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk