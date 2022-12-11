Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins scores TD following massive run on two-play drive

The Baltimore Ravens faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 14 of the 2022 season in a big divisional matchup. While Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson wasn’t available for the contest due to a knee injury, the team got multiple players back for the game including running back J.K. Dobbins.

Early in the contest, Dobbins made his presence felt in a big way. Following a 17-yard punt by Pittsburgh, Dobbins took the first play of the drive for 44 yards before punching the ball into the end zone on the second play, capping off a two-play, 48-yard drive in 45 seconds.

