Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins reportedly will not play in Week 18 vs. Bengals

The Baltimore Ravens will battle it out with the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2022 season. While Cincinnati has already won the AFC North by default due to the new rules put in place by the NFL in the wake of the scary situation involving Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, the Ravens could still host a home playoff game in the event that multiple things happen.

On Sunday morning, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that one of Baltimore’s offensive standouts won’t be suiting up in Week 18. Running back J.K. Dobbins will reportedly sit out, with an eye focused towards the Wild Card Round.

Ravens’ standout JK Dobbins will not play today vs. the Bengals and instead will begin focusing on next weekend’s wild-card game, per league source. Since returning in Week 14, Dobbins leads all NFL running backs in rushing yards and yards per carry. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 8, 2023

The Ravens will be facing an uphill battle to beating the Bengals without Dobbins or quarterback Lamar Jackson. The defensive unit will have to try to slow down the Bengals’ offense, while Baltimore’s offense will need to do a bit more scoring than they have in recent weeks.

