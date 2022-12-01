Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins returns to practice after long absence
The Baltimore Ravens have been missing running back J.K. Dobbins in their offense over the past few months. Dobbins returned from a torn ACL suffered before the 2021 season in Week 3 of the 2022 season, but underwent another surgery and was placed on injured reserve after a few games back.
On Wednesday before Baltimore’s Week 13 matchup with the Denver Broncos Dobbins returned to practice, opening up his 21-day practice window to be activated from injured reserve. Once fully healthy, he will re-join a running back room that includes Gus Edwards, Kenyan Drake, Justice Hill and more.
.@Jkdobbins22 has returned to practice‼️
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 30, 2022