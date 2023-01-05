Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins discusses Steelers’ defensive strategy in Week 17

The Baltimore Ravens lost an ugly game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 17. The team fought hard to secure their eleventh win of the season, but couldn’t put up enough points to surpass the Steelers’ offensive output.

Speaking to reporters after the game, running back J.K. Dobbins assessed Pittsburgh’s strategy and pointed out that the Ravens found success on the ground despite the Steelers’ emphasis on stopping the run.

“They were trying to stop the run,” Dobbins explained. “They did a good job. They came with some adjustments. They did a good job, but we still did a good job in the run game – don’t sit here and act like we got shut down in the run game. I don’t know the stats or anything, but we did not get shut down in the run game. So, let’s not sit here and act like they shut us down. So, we’ll make an adjustment, and we’re going to get better from it.”

This three-point loss will continue to sting for Baltimore, but with a playoff berth already secured, the Ravens are now focused on winning their last game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18. Their offense would get a boost in the coming weeks if quarterback Lamar Jackson is able to return from his injury, and with some luck, they could make waves once elimination games start.

