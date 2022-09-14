Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins details extent of knee injury

Kevin Oestreicher
·1 min read

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a massive amount of injuries during the 2021 season. They lost running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards as well as cornerback Marcus Peters for the year with torn ACLs, but each injury is different with varying damage and recovery times in terms of getting back to full strength and returning to the field.

When talking to Mark Viviano and Torrey Smith, Dobbins detailed the extent of his knee injury that he suffered in the third preseason game of the 2021 season against Washington. He revealed that it wasn’t just his ACL that was impacted, but also his LCL, hamstring and meniscus.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire

