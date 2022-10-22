Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins reportedly expected to undergo knee surgery

The Baltimore Ravens saw running back J.K. Dobbins return to the field in Week 3 of the 2022 season after missing all of 2021 with a torn ACL. He was getting back into the swing of things as he was able to work back into the rotation a bit.

Despite his return, Baltimore was working Dobbins along slowly, keeping him on a pitch count and taking him out of the game in order to manage his knee. However, he left the team’s Week 6 matchup against the New York Giants, with head coach John Harbaugh saying his knee tightened up on him. On Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Dobbins will have surgery on his knee and will miss 4-6 weeks.

Ravens’ standout RB J.K. Dobbins is expected to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery next week that would sideline him 4-6 weeks, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 21, 2022

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire