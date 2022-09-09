Ravens RB Gus Edwards provides positive update on injury recovery

The Baltimore Ravens saw both running back Gus Edwards and cornerback Marcus Peters go down in the same practice with torn ACL injuries in the days leading up to the 2021 season. It was a devastating development, especially because running back J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL just a few days prior in the team’s Week 3 preseason matchup.

Edwards has yet to make a return to the field, as he was placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, meaning he’ll miss at least the first four games of the 2022 season. However, Edwards recently took to Instagram to provide a positive update on his recovery, saying that he’s been “doing great” and is “very close”.

Ravens RB Gus Edwards, who’ll miss at least four games this season, with an update on his knee rehab: pic.twitter.com/QGsrmBsq23 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 7, 2022

