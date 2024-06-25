Ravens RB Derrick Henry on adjusting to Baltimore: ‘It’s a challenge and it’s fun’

The Baltimore Ravens are looking to continue their ground game dominance that has been prevalent throughout the Lamar Jackson era. They lost running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins in free agency but nabbed former Tennessee Titans rusher Derrick Henry to replace them.

Henry is ready to continue his new chapter, which includes plenty of learning and opportunities for success. Although his transition was challenging, he said it was fun and one he embraced.

“Yes, it’s definitely different terminology and everything, but it’s a challenge, and it’s fun. Doing something new is always going to bring a challenge to it, but I embrace it. It’s been fun learning. Guys [are] helping me. [The] running backs coach, Coach ‘Tag’ [Willie Taggart] is helping me, as well. And [I] just continue to grow, continue to learn everything and let it [translate] on the field.”

After spending eight years in Tennessee with the Titans, this is Henry’s first change of scenery at the NFL level. He should fit right in with what Baltimore is trying to do, which should bode well for their running game moving forward.

