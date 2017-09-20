Ravens RB Buck Allen wears Deion Sanders' number, and here's why he did Deion's dance

It’s kind of funny to think that some celebration dances are old enough to have retro appeal.

Baltimore Ravens running back Javorius “Buck” Allen was born in August of 1991, or shortly before Deion Sanders was to begin his third NFL season. Sanders played long enough for Allen to grow up watching him, and he has paid Sanders homage in a couple ways.

Allen wears No. 37 for the Ravens, just like Sanders did in 2004-05. And when Allen scored last Sunday, he broke out Sanders’ signature touchdown dance.

“I just wanted to dedicate that to Deion,” Allen said, according to the Baltimore Sun. “I’m a big Deion fan. He is a great, great, great athlete. Usually, I would do my dance that I did last year, but I figured I’d get in there and why not?”

He was prepared. The Sun said that Allen studied Sanders’ moves before the game, just in case he had the chance to do his touchdown dance.

It’s not even the first time a player has done a throwback touchdown celebration out of respect for a former legend. In Week 1, Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs dusted off Moss’ TD celebration on a night Moss was honored by the team. Everything old is new again. We just need someone to mimic Billy “White Shoes” Johnson’s dance and we’ll be set.

Maybe when the Ravens play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday (a game that will be streamed by Yahoo Sports), Allen will get in the end zone and channel Deion again for his celebration.

